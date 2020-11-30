Menu
Paulette Eick
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
Paulette Eick's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paulette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
, Fresno, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Paulette was a great woman- she was truly salt of the earth. She was a wonderful nurse, so caring towards her patients and families. She will be missed.
Jenn Hawkins
November 25, 2020