Pauline Allgood
1921 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1921
DIED
October 19, 2020
Pauline Allgood's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church Athens
268 W. Dougherty St., Athens, Georgia 30601
Oct
24
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Georgia 30606
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020