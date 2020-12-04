Menu
Pauline Bennett
1925 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1925
DIED
November 6, 2020
Pauline Bennett's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
1148 East Plant Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787
Funeral services provided by:
Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home
