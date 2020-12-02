Menu
Pauline Cherra
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1929
DIED
November 26, 2020
Pauline Cherra's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

Dear Sammy and Family,
I remember so many fun times years ago visiting with all of you enjoying Pauline's cooking and playing with the kids. I even remember Pauline piercing my ears. My mom Shirley and Pauline were besties!
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you and with Pauline in heaven.
Janet (Huddy) Schmuff and Shirley Huddy
December 2, 2020
Rest In Peace I worked with her son Sam good honest man he loved his mother and family should be more people like that family it would be a better world to live in
Lenny Dottle
November 30, 2020