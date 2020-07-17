Pauline June Coy, age 75 born in Edgemont, SD May 15, 1945, passed away on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Pauline lived in Marriott-Slaterville, UT with her husband Frank Coy for the past 29 years.



Pauline Coy was born to Zella Cady & Albert Layton on May 15th, 1945. She married Frank Coy on 10/03/1991 in Slaterville Utah. Pauline worked in the field of Care Giving for 30 years. In her later years, she and her husband opened Coy's Pet Boarding which she provided dedicated care even in the last months of her life. Pauline was recognized by the City of Slaterville for the many years of care and outstanding service to animals in August of 2019. Pauline was a strong woman of faith who will always be remembered for her words of wisdom, charity, and compassion.



Open viewing will be 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, July 17th, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 250 N 1500 W, Slaterville, UT.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 250 North 1500 West Marriott Slaterville Utah with Bishop Bob Rowley officiating. Burial will follow at Leavitts Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the COY residence 608 North 2000 West Marriott Slaterville organized by her grandchildren.



Pauline is preceded in death by her daughter Denise "Leann" Burbee, and 9 of her 11siblings.



Pauline is survived by her husband Frank Coy and her Daughters; Marilyn Johnson of Mesa Arizona, Brenda Fuhriman of Hettinger North Dakota and Linda Heron, of Riverton Wyoming, Charlotte Brown of Carlin Nevada, and her son Shane Lawrence, of Mableton Wyoming. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Shane Lawrence, Travis Coy, Brandon Swallow, Ben Swallow, Mason Martinez, Vincent Heron, Tom Heron, and Tim Brown.



Memorials may be given to Coy's Pet Boarding at Bank of Utah under Pauline Coy the family is asking that any gifts or donations be provided to help continue the care of the animals she boarded.



The family of Pauline Coy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Inspiration Home Care and Hospice for their outstanding support in end of life care.





