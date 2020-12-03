Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline Knapper
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
Pauline Knapper's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pauline in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
4
Interment
3:00p.m.
Mount Moriah Cemetery
10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.