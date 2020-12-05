Menu
Pauline Lawson
1922 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1922
DIED
December 1, 2020
Pauline Lawson's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN .

Published by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
150 New Beason Well Rd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37660
Dec
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
150 New Beason Well Rd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37660
Dec
5
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Holston View Cemetery
U.S. Hwy 23 South, Weber City, Virginia 24290
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
