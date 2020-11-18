Pauline Mroczek's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pauline in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home website.
Published by Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.