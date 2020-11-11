Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline Strain
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
Pauline Strain's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Short & Rowe Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pauline in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Short & Rowe Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St, Marlborough, MA 01752
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
11 Prospect St, Marlboro, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.