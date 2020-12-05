Menu
Pauline White
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
Pauline White's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, OK .

Published by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tecumseh Cemetery
18800 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
