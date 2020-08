Pavel J. KonecnyAge 74 of Plum, on August 21, 2020. Born on June 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Antonin and Anezka Konecny and the husband of Audrey Konecny for 47 loving years. There will be no services for Pavel at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.