Pearl Evans
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Pearl Evans's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Memorial Service in Wilson, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Memorial Service website.

Published by Wilson Memorial Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Drive N, Wilson, North Carolina 27896
Dec
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Marsh Swamp FWB Church Cemetery
6664 Rock Ridge School Rd, Sims, North Carolina 27880
Wilson Memorial Service
