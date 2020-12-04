Menu
Pearl Holland
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1933
DIED
November 30, 2020
Pearl Holland's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greenview Memorial Chapel
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35630
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
