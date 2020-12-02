Pearl Houser's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services in Mt. Holly, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pearl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Benson Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.