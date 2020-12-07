Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pearl Vitale
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1932
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
Bell Labs
Pearl Vitale's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Day Funeral Home in Keyport, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pearl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Day Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Day Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place (Opposite St. Joseph's Church), Keyport, NJ 07735
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place (Opposite St. Joseph's Church), Keyport, NJ 07735
Dec
9
Service
10:00a.m.
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place (Opposite St. Joseph's Church), Keyport, NJ 07735
Funeral services provided by:
Day Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.