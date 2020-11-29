Menu
Pearl Walser
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
Pearl Walser's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert in Van Wert, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert website.

Published by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cowan & Son Funeral Home
616 S. Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cowan & Son Funeral Home
616 S. Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Funeral services provided by:
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
