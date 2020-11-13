Menu
Pedro Montelongo
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1934
DIED
October 20, 2020
Pedro Montelongo's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Las Vegas Cremation in Las Vegas, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pedro in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Las Vegas Cremation website.

Published by Las Vegas Cremation on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
