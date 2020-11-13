Pedro Montelongo's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Las Vegas Cremation in Las Vegas, NV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pedro in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Las Vegas Cremation website.
Published by Las Vegas Cremation on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.