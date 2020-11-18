Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pedro Moreno
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1963
DIED
November 16, 2020
Pedro Moreno's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pedro in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.