Pedro Vina
1976 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1976
DIED
November 8, 2020
Pedro Vina's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

Published by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Nov
15
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Funeral services provided by:
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin
