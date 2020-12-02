Menu
Peggy Butler
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
Peggy Butler's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
