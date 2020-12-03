Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy DeCantis
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
West Scranton High School
Peggy DeCantis's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
1403 Jackson Street, Scranton, Pennsylvania 18504
Funeral services provided by:
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.