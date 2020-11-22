Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Gebhardt
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1949
DIED
November 19, 2020
Peggy Gebhardt's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.