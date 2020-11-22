Peggy Gebhardt's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach website.