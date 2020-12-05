Peggy Haire's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, August 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow website.
Published by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow on Dec. 5, 2020.
