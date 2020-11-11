Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Horton
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1947
DIED
September 3, 2020
Peggy Horton's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, September 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shingleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shingleton Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Shingleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.