Peggy Kirk
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1962
DIED
November 17, 2020
Peggy Kirk's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins, WY .

Published by Jacoby Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St., RAWLINS, Wyoming 82301
Funeral services provided by:
Jacoby Funeral Home
