Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Means
1923 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1923
DIED
November 19, 2020
Peggy Means's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego in San Diego, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.