Peggy Means's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego in San Diego, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego website.
Published by Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego on Nov. 30, 2020.
