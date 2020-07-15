Peggy A. (George) Montedoro, age 77 of Apollo, formerly of North Braddock, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years of Michael Montedoro; loving mother of Michael (Tracy) Montedoro and Cathy (Jim) Berent; cherished grandmother of James (Angela), Jenna (JT), Matthew, Cassidy and Luke; adored great-grandmother of Caleb, Nolan, Halle and Skylar. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma (Long) George. Peggy had many wonderful friends and neighbors who loved her dearly. Family and Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a blessing service will be held Friday at 10 am. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. Please be advised that face masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or by phone at 1-800-478-5833.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.