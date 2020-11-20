Peggy Morasch's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel website.