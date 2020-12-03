Menu
Peggy Nickell
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1954
DIED
November 24, 2020
Peggy Nickell's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada in Arvada, CO .

Published by Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, Colorado 80003
Dec
4
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, Colorado 80003
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
