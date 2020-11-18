Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Reese
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1946
DIED
November 15, 2020
Peggy Reese's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Alexander Village Place
122 Alexander Village Place, Florence, Alabama 35634
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.