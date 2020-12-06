Peggy Wood's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peggy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home website.
Published by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
