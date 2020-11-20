Penny Bennett's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Penny in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Summers Funeral Home website.
Published by Summers Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
