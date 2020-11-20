Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Penny Bennett
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1952
DIED
November 18, 2020
Penny Bennett's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Penny in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Summers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Summers Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Summers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Such a beautiful person Penny was inside & out, always a smile she will be missed by many~
Jennifer Jones
Friend
November 18, 2020
Penny always treated me with respect and was a happy person,i want to send prayers out to the family tim,wayne,Eddie,bill,jim.Penny rest in peace and continue your good deads in heaven.
David L. Burlile Jr.
Family
November 18, 2020
Penny was one of the most loving people I have ever known. We worked together at CVS FOR MANY Years.
Dee Tussey
Friend
November 18, 2020
Penny will forever be a loving, wonderful friend I am grateful to have made. She made the day better. Love you momma. I will miss you.
Angie Adams
Friend
November 18, 2020
Penny was a kind sweet person. I loved this lady. I enjoyed our talks. I enjoyed taking care of her. Fly high sweet momma.
Rosalie thomas
Friend
November 18, 2020