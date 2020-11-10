Menu
Penny Bowman
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1962
DIED
November 7, 2020
Penny Bowman's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lane-Stucky-Gray Funeral Home - Morehead in Morehead, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Michael R. Gray Funeral Home
808 Old Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Michael R. Gray Funeral Home
808 Old Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Funeral services provided by:
Lane-Stucky-Gray Funeral Home - Morehead
