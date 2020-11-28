Menu
Penny Clifton
1966 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1966
DIED
November 20, 2020
Penny Clifton's passing at the age of 54 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Cemetery
Montgomery St., Redisville, North Carolina 27320
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
