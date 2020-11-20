Menu
Penny Emerson
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1957
DIED
November 18, 2020
Penny Emerson's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
