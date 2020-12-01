Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Penny Kemp
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1962
DIED
November 24, 2020
Penny Kemp's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Penny in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Risen Life Church
623 N. Jupiter Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Risen Life Church
623 N. Jupiter Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.