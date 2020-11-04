Penny Bea Wilson daughter of Don and Donna Wilson passed away on October 31, 2020 of Covid 19 at the Brigham City Community Hospital.



Penney was born in Ogden on June 6, 1959. She was afflicted with Cerebral Palsy and suffered the painful effects of the debilitating disease throughout her life.



Penny was a lifelong resident of Ogden but moved into a new group home in Brigham City recently. She attended Ogden Schools completing her education in 1979. Penny loved word puzzles, reading, shopping and she spent many hours on the computer communicating with friends and family. Even with all of the challenges life handed her, she never lost her sense of humor.



Penny is survived by her parents and two brothers Steven and Scott all of Ogden and a third brother Thomas of Washington Terrace. She was preceded in death by a brother Dan and a sister Edee.



Penny will be cremated per her wishes, and due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.