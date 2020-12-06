Menu
Pernell Hudspeth
1965 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1965
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Pernell Hudspeth's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Dec
10
Interment
1:30p.m.
Leavenworth National Cemetery
150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
