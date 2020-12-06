Pernell Hudspeth's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pernell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.