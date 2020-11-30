Menu
Perry Davis
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1957
DIED
November 21, 2020
Perry Davis's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Perry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23224
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23224
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
Our deepest sympathy goes to all of the family. Perry was a great help to us, always kind and resourceful. Bone regarded him as one of his closest cousins. He had a great personality and a winning smile. He will be greatly missed . Love and sympathy to all, DeNycr Bonaparte and family
DeNyce Bonaparte
November 28, 2020
Remembering you in prayer.In times like these,there's so much we don't understand,so all that's really left is to hold on tight to the One who does.Praying his strength,care,and love will be very evident to you today.
Deacon Mack and Annette Bonaparte (cousin )
November 27, 2020
Family, you are in our prayers and have our condolences. God Bless and keep you during this period of grief.
Rev. Dr. Caroel L. & Deacon Jacqueline Selby
November 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of Perry! He did so much for the neighborhood! He often walked his dog! I am just a phone call away if u need anything! I will keep u in pray!
Julia Conley
November 26, 2020
ITs HARD FOR ME TO BELIVE HE HAS MOVE ON TO THE OTHER SIDE, BUT I KNOW.HEs ALRIGHT. AMP PLEASE GIVE ME A CALL WHEN YOU CAN. 804 822_7902 TELL YOUR MOTHER MY PRAYERs AND THOUGHTs. ARE WITH THE FAMILY. SENDING.HEALING PRAYERs
DARLENE CRUTCHFILD
November 25, 2020
SORRY FOR THE.PASSING OF YOUR LV.ONE. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
DARLENE CRUTCHFIELD
November 25, 2020