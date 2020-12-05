Menu
Perry Edwards
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Perry Edwards's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Temple of Praise Community Church
1900 West Amarillo Blvd
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
