Pete Garcia



July 17, 1943 ~ August 15, 2020







Pete Garcia, 77, passed away peacefully from natural causes due to dementia on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1943 in Vanhorn, Texas to Jose Duran and Aurora Rivera Garcia. Pete's family moved from Texas to Ogden, Utah in 1954 where he graduated from Roy High School in 1961.



In 1964 he married Gloria Martinez, they had two children, Monica and Pete Garcia, and they later divorced in 1969. On August 16, 1977, he married Maria and they were divorced in 1993. He married Lidia and they had Jenny and they later divorced. He married Lonna and they had Hailey and divorced.



Pete worked in shipping and receiving at South Warehouse in Layton, Utah, from 1980 until he retired in 2005.



My father enjoyed restoring cars, collecting all different sorts of coins, camping, fishing, riding his Harley, and hunting deer and elk. His favorite hunting place was in the mountain of Monte Cristo in Utah with his brothers, nephews, and friends as his hunting partners. He also loved watching boxing on TV. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Pete is survived by his children, Monica Garcia and Pete Garcia and grandchildren, LaTesha and Ariel Raymond, and Pete III; and great-grandchildren, Mark, Dasia, Amiya, Ilyana, Amina, and Cylo; daughter, Jenny and grandchildren, Shawn Poe, Aaron, and Silas; daughter, Hailey and grandchild, Shane Pete Garcia; brothers, Martin, Jessie, and Jhonny; and sisters, Lucy and Boise; and all of his beautiful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and brothers, Joe, Jimmy, Ruben and Gilbert.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. After the services the family and friends are invited to the West Ogden Park E Ave for a luncheon.



Following the luncheon family and friends are invited to the scattering of Pete's ashes in the mountains of Monte Cristo.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.