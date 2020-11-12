Peter Alfano's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peter in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craft Memorial Home Inc website.
Published by Craft Memorial Home Inc on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.