Peter Dohar
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1938
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
chicago bears
South High School
United States Army
Peter Dohar's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:50a.m.
St. Maron Church
1555 S. Merdian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Maron Church
1555 S. Merdian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown
