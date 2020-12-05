Menu
Peter Domingeaux
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1941
DIED
November 6, 2020
Peter Domingeaux's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home in Grand Coteau, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home
