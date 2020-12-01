Menu
Peter Edwards
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1941
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Peter Edwards's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
I miss Pete walking in ourLake Serene neighborhood. Rain or shine, he walked. He was such a positive part of Lake Serene. My prayers are with his family.
Gayle Shifalo
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Sorry to hear about Pete passing. I met him in “group “at the VA. I only knew him for a short time but we hit it off and could make each other laugh. He will be missed and thought of often.
I salute you Captain Edwards.
David Bosma
November 18, 2020