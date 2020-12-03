Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter Giles
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
Peter Giles's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rowland Funeral Home in North Augusta, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rowland Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rowland Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rowland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.