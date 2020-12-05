Menu
Peter Heffernan
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1940
DIED
November 2, 2020
Peter Heffernan's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home in Palmyra, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home website.

Published by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
138 Heritage Drive, Palmyra, Virginia 22963
Nov
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint's Peter and Paul Catholic Church
4309 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, Virginia 22963
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
