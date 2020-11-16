Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter Koehler
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1952
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
woodrow wilson high school
Peter Koehler's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home
4700 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.