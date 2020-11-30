Menu
Peter Koehn
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
Peter Koehn's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Dear Jane, we are so sorry for your loss. Will remember Peter as such a nice man. We’re here if you need us.
Mary and Garry Tuma
Friend
November 29, 2020
We have great memories of Peter from years ago.
He was a great guy , full of fun and always helpful.
Janet smith and Darlyne
November 29, 2020