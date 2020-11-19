Menu
Peter Lombardo
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1941
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Peter Lombardo's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel in Wausau, WI .

Published by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
Dear Jimmy & Jean,
We are sorry to hear about the death of your brother. Although we didn’t know Larry, he seems to have been a special man. Please accept our sympathies.
Shirley & Jerry
Shirley & Jerry Mortensen
November 19, 2020
Jimmy
Sorry
Darrell
Darrell L Witt
November 19, 2020
John Turkal
November 18, 2020